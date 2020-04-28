Man accused of exposing himself to teen girls pleads guilty to charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 60-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two teenage girls at Graeter’s Deerfield Township store earlier this year pled guilty to public indecency on Tuesday.
Robert Cost, 60, of Miami Township, pled guilty for the third time to public indecency, according to court records.
According to an arrest record from his January crime, video shows Cost scanning the room and moving tables before sitting in front of the teenage girls.
He is then seen sitting down facing the girls when he “placed his hands down the front of his shorts appearing to adjust himself," the report states.
The January arrest report states the video then shows Cost pulling up his shorts and fully exposing himself.
The teenage victims managed to get a photo of Cost, which helped police identify him from his previous public indecency arrests.
Cost, who is facing 12 months in jail, is scheduled to be sentenced in eight weeks.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.