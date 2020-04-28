O-I Glass: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) _ O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $50 million.
The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.
The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.
O-I Glass shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.75, a decline of 59% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI