Ohio House Speaker: ‘Tremendous frustration’ with DeWine administration

Monday, May 4: Construction, manufacturing and distribution operations will resume with at least six feet of space between people, face coverings (masks) worn at all times, employees taking temperatures and checking for coughing or trouble breathing. Bosses need to let them stay home when they are symptomatic. There also must be regular hand-washing, hand sanitizer placed around the facility, regular cleaning of items people touch and staggered arrival of employees and guests. Offices also need to follow the same rules with a maximum occupancy lower than the fire code. Office employees who can continue to work from home are encouraged to do so.