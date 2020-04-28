Overnight Update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high temperature today reached 76°. The next few days will be cooler because of cloud cover and rain.
From Early morning Wednesday into Friday afternoon it will be more wet than dry with episodes of rain, some heavy. A few strong thunderstorms may be included but also periods of rain-free weather. Friday the rain will be tapering off so many locations especially west of the city will have a dry day.
Saturday looks Oh So Nice! But rain returns Sunday evening. Did you catch that - rain returns Sunday EVENING! That means that most of if not all of your weekend will be dry and good to shake out the cob webs by getting outside.
After the rain ends by dawn Monday the weather will be dry until a few light showers arrive Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.