Primary Election Day in Ohio: How you can still vote

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s mail-in-only primary is Tuesday, but most voters won’t be going to the polls.
The deadline to mail absentee ballots has ended. They were due to be postmarked by Monday.
Voters can also bring ballots to county boards of elections until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They all have secure drop boxes. To find your local board of elections, go to www.VoteOhio.gov
In-person voting is only available Tuesday to people with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Monday more than 1.9 million people requested vote-by-mail ballots and more than 1.4 million ballots were already cast.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped in-person voting hours before polls opened early March 17.
