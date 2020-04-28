National restaurant chain puts 1,000 Tri-State employees out of work

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A national restaurant company with almost 1,000 local workers says it plans to “significantly reduce” their hours, in effect laying them off.
Bloomin’ Brands owns and operates Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Outback Steakhouse.
On Tuesday, the company filed notice with Ohio Jobs and Family Services and the Kentucky Career Center, as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Some 919 workers from the company’s Greater Cincinnati restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky are involved.
The notice says the company has not yet terminated any restaurant employees and does not have plans for layoffs.
Nevertheless: “The company believes the sudden and unexpected reduction of hours could constitute a layoff within the meaning of the (WARN) Act."
Bloomin’ Brands says it expects the change to be temporary and “is hopeful that employees will be recalled to hours approximately equivalent to pre-pandemic hours.”
The company says it has provided four weeks of relief pay to the employees whose hours it has reduced.
It also says it will not contest any individual’s eligibility for unemployment compensation from Ohio.
The restaurants are provided below, with location and number of workers affected:
- Bonefish Grill, Hyde Park, Ohio - 50
- Bonefish Grill, West Chester, Ohio - 44
- Bonefish Grill, Crescent Springs, Ky. - 60
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Mason, Ohio - 49
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Anderson, Ohio - 55
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Crestview Hills, Ky. - 65
- Outback Steakhouse, Springdale, Ohio 87
- Outback Steakhouse, Kenwood, Ohio - 76
- Outback Steakhouse, Anderson, Ohio - 83
- Outback Steakhouse, Colerain, Ohio - 97
- Outback Steakhouse, Mason, Ohio - 93
- Outback Steakhouse, Westwood, Ohio - 77
- Outback Steakhouse, Florence, Ky. - 83
