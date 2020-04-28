Rocky Brands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.2 million.
The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The footwear company posted revenue of $55.7 million in the period.
Rocky Brands shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.71, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKY