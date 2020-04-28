5,000+ runners taking part in virtual Flying Pig events this spring

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was supposed to be race week in Cincinnati. Then COVID-19 happened, and the Flying Pig Marathon, originally scheduled for May 1-3, was postponed to October.
That hasn’t got its organizers down though. Nor has it stopped participants from putting on their running shoes this spring -- and now they can do so for a good cause.
Previously | Flying Pig grounded until October
When race organizers announced the move to October, one of the options they gave was participating in a Spring Virtual Flying Pig event.
The virtual events allow participants to complete races on their own, using a location and a race day of their choosing (prior to June 1.)
Participants are asked to upload their finish time (honor system!) as well as “finish line” photos on social media using #FlyingPigVirtual.
To date, race organizers report more than 5,000 participants have signed up for a virtual event.
Many of them have gone a step further as well, ordering a personalized, virtual high-five from the Pig Mascot and Pig Works President and CEO Iris Simpson Bush.
Proceeds from the $22 virtual high-fives will benefit UC Health’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund and the Over-The-Rhine Chamber Small Business Fund.
“The Flying Pig Marathon has an economic impact of more than $14 million each year with direct financial support to our hospitality and retail community,” Bush said. “We are happy to support our local medical professionals as well as the small businesses in OTR during this time of need.”
More, race organizers are asking communities to create flying pig-inspired sidewalk chalk designs to entertain and delight the thousands of runners and walkers who’ll be out this spring.
You can share your chalk creations at the marathon’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.