2 teens killed, 2 others injured in overnight NKY crash

MENTOR, Ky. (FOX19) - Two teenagers were killed and two other passengers were flown to UC Medical Center after a serious crash in northern Kentucky early Tuesday, Campbell County police said.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree in the 11000 block of Mary Ingles Highway between Ivor and Smith roads just before 1:30 a.m.
The vehicle was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane, ran off the road and hit a tree, police said in a news release.
The driver, 17-year-old Austin Davis, and 16-year-old David Luckett, were found dead at the scene.
Both were students at Highlands High School.
Superintendent of Fort Thomas Independent Schools, Karen Cheser, notified parents and guardians in a letter:
“It is with such sadness that I inform you that we have lost two Highlands High School students in an automobile accident early this morning. Austin Davis, a Junior, and David Luckett, a Freshman, both lost their lives in the accident," she wrote.
“This is such a horrible tragedy and we can’t imagine what these families are going through; please lift these families up in your thoughts and prayers. We also know our students will need help through the grieving process. Our school counselors, as always, will be available for any students needing to talk with someone. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if your child needs additional support.”
“Learning that we have lost students in our Highlands High School family is just devastating,” Principal Matthew Bertasso said in a statement. “I will miss seeing Austin and David. And I certainly hope that the two people in the hospital can recover fully.”
Two passengers including Michael Fogelman, 18, were taken to a hospital, police said.
Their conditions were not released.
The crash closed the highway for more than three hours early Tuesday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
