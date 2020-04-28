Temperatures rise into the low 70’s Tuesday, rain on the way Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a sun and cloud mix, and mild on Tuesday afternoon with highs into the low 70′s near 74 degrees.
I am watching our next system that will bring us rain and thunder on Wednesday, off and on through the afternoon.
Then cooler and showers in the mid 50′s on Thursday, but we have a good looking weekend on tap with rain chances only on Sunday afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs near 75 on Saturday. Get ready for some warm weather.
