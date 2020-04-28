Tri-State hardware store has 300K masks for sale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Woods Hardware received a shipment of more than 300,000 masks to its four stores, located Downtown, Harrison, Lockland and Roselawn.
The selection includes both KN95 and 3-ply masks. KN95 masks are sold in single-packs for $9.99 and 5-packs for $44.99. The 3-ply masks are sold in boxes of 50 for $99.99.
Customers are limited to two items per purchase, the store said.
First responders with valid credentials can buy masks at cost, and small business owners buying masks to protect their employees can receive 10 percent off an order of $200 or more.
“We know there’s a high demand for masks at this time, and we’re doing all we can to provide our customers and residents throughout the Cincinnati area with the items they need to stay safe and healthy,” Matt Woods, CEO of Woods Hardware said in a news release. “We’re working with our suppliers to bring those items to our stores in as timely a manner as possible so we can provide the community with everything they need.”
The hardware store said they are also continually stocking up on other in-demand items such as paper towels, toilet paper, bleach, Lysol spray and other disinfectants and cleaning supplies.
The company also offers curbside and delivery services as a way to serve its customers.
