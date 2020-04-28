Victim identified in Winton Terrace homicide

WINTON TERRACE (FOX19) - A 28-year-old man is dead in a shooting in Winton Terrace, Cincinnati police said Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, police identified him as Eric McDonald.
No arrests were made.
This was the second homicide reported Tuesday.
The first was occurred around 3 p.m. in Mt. Auburn.
Both homicides occurred just hours after Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac unveiled the latest crime statistics showing a dramatic jump in shootings and homicides so far this year compared to the same time last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic, resulting statewide stay-at-home order and another one prohibiting large gatherings of more than 10 people is preventing some proactive policing, he said.
