WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 16,325 cases and 753 deaths.
A phased-in reopening of Ohio will begin in May, DeWine announced on Monday.
Starting on May 1, Gov. DeWine says healthcare services can begin to reopen:
- All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed
- Dental procedures can resume
- Veterinarians
On May 4, construction, manufacturing, and distribution can begin, but need to follow strict guidelines
Also on May 4, general office environments can reopen:
- Governor asks businesses to continue having employees work from home if possible.
Consumer and retail services can reopen on May 12.
- Every retail service will also have to follow strict guidelines put in place.
“We know there is a great desire to get restaurants fully open and get hair salons and daycares/schools open -- but we must first start down the pathway of opening things up where we thought there was less risk and a more a controllable risk,” Gov. DeWine explained.
Businesses that are able to reopen under the governor’s order must follow these five protocols:
- Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times.
- No mask, no work, no service, no exception.
- Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”
- Maintain good hygiene at all times - hand washing and social distancing.
- Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout workday and at the close of business or between shifts.
- Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.
- Establish maximum capacity at 50 percent of fire code.
- Use appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.
Daily testing numbers are also expected to increase week-by-week in May, Governor DeWine pointed out on Monday.
ODH estimates 14,725 daily tests starting on May 6.
Three weeks later, ODH estimates daily testing amounts to be at 22,275 tests.
