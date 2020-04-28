You can now buy a Dr. Amy Acton bobblehead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Ohio’s Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton.
The bobblehead of Dr. Acton joins the bobblehead of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, which was released last Friday.
The museum will be donating $5 from every Dr. Acton Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July.
"Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Acton deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for the state of Ohio and the country in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. “After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Acton, who has been instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus.”
Dr. Amy Acton was appointed as the Director of Health for the Ohio Department of Health by DeWine in February 2019.
She has been called “the real MVP of Ohio’s coronavirus response” by Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.