Arrest in South Cumminsville homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced the arrest in a homicide in South Cumminsville earlier this month.
Leaunte Baltimore, 23, faces a murder charge in connection with David Norwood’s shooting death on April 15, homicide investigators said.
Norwood, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3800 block of Cass Avenue.
Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.
