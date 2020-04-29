AtriCure: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 4:18 PM

MASON, Ohio (AP) _ AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.1 million.

AtriCure shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.62, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

