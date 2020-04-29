Butler County state rep wins Republican primary for Ohio Senate

WEST CHESTER TWP. (FOX19) - A Butler County state representative beat two other elected officials in the Republican primary for Ohio’s 4th Senate district.
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township, won with 49.52% of the vote ( 12,339) over State Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown (8,107 votes) and West Chester Township Trustee Lee Wong (4,471), according to unofficial election returns.
In November, Lang will face Democrat Kathy Wyenandt, who lost to him by a wide margin in the 2018 House race.
He was first appointed to represent the 52nd Ohio House District, which includes West Chester, Liberty and Fairfield townships and part of Sharonville, in 2017 when Margy Conditt abruptly announced her retirement.
Lang is a staunch fiscal conservative who overwhelmingly won four elections, beginning in 2003 and most recently in 2015, as a West Chester Township trustee.
“I’m humbled to have won the Republican primary for Ohio’s 4th Senate district. Thank you to the voters for your trust and support!” Lang said in a prepared statement early Wednesday.
“I’d like to thank my family: my wife Debbie and our two amazing daughters. Thanks to my campaign manager Noah Johnson and our entire campaign team, and to everyone who gave their time and treasure to support this campaign. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you as well to my opponents for their participation in the democratic process.”
"I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to meet with voters in every community throughout Butler County during the course of this campaign. These are challenging times, and steady, conservative leadership is more important now than ever. I look forward to running a vigorous general election campaign and to earning the support of voters in November.
"I will continue to work everyday to help families and businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19. And as your State Senator, I’ll fight and deliver for our shared conservative values: protecting life, defending the Second Amendment, keeping government within its means, and growing our economy.
“Thank you, and on to November!”
Keller ignited a firestorm of controversy and calls for her resignation from Ohio’s GOP party leader last year over her social media post blaming mass shootings on “drag queen advocates,” homosexual marriage," “the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders),” and “snowflakes who can’t accept a duly-elected President.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.