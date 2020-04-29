Charmaine McGuffey beats former boss in Hamilton County sheriff race

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Charmaine McGuffey beat former her former boss, Sheriff Jim Neil, in the Democratic primary and will face challenger Bruce Hoffbauer in this fall’s general election in unofficial results early Wednesday.
McGuffey received 50,293 votes to Neil’s 21,891.
The votes and results of the primary race are not final in Hamilton County. There are still about 18,000 ballots to be counted, including provisional ones, and this will not be settled for a few weeks, according to election board officials.
Ohio Primary | Follow Election Results Here
McGuffey was the first female commander at the sheriff’s office before she claimed she lost her job in 2017 because she is a woman and a lesbian.
“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has encouraged, volunteered, and supported my campaign for Sheriff of Hamilton County,” McGuffey said early Wednesday.
"I also want to thank the Hamilton County Democratic Party and its members, elected officials, individuals, and groups that endorsed me. I am very proud of our team and the work that has been accomplished over this past year.
“Together, we brought forward the critical message that the time for criminal justice reform in Hamilton County is now,” she said. "Tonight, I am gratified by the overwhelming response from Democratic voters that indicate they want the same criminal justice reform. Thank you for stepping forward to vote in this important primary election.
“Tonight’s victory is a victory for all of us. I could not have achieved this without each and every person who supported me and who cast their vote for me,” she said. “I look forward to being elected the next Sheriff of Hamilton County and am eager and ready to focus our attention on the November general election.”
Neil and Hoffbauer could not be immediately reached for comment.
In other unofficial results of major Hamilton County races:
- Issue 7 sales tax hike for Metro bus service, road & bridge improvements appears too close to call with 65,943 for and 65,318 against so far.
- It’s also not clear who will succeed the late Todd Portune on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners. Former state lawmaker and Cincinnati mayor Alicia Reece has a narrow lead over former state representative Connie Pillich with 46.50% of the vote with 1,851 votes. Reece has 32,689 votes compared to 30,838 by Pillich. Cincinnati community activist Kelli Prather received 6,700 votes.
- Fanon Rucker will face Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters this fall. He received 68.58% of the vote, or 46,722 votes compared to 21,406 by challenger Gabe Davis.
- Matthew Paul O’Neil emerged as the GOP candidate to oppose Hamilton County Commissioner President Denise Driehaus
- U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup easily won his primary
Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but voters could bring ballots to the BOE office in Norwood until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In-person voting was only available Tuesday to people with disabilities who required in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.
As directed by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the final unofficial results will be released when the tabulation is complete, meaning no partial election results will be available, BOE says.
LaRose said Monday more than 1.9 million people had requested vote-by-mail ballots and more than 1.4 million ballots had already been cast.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.