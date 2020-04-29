Cherished piece of property stolen from Tri-State restaurant during pandemic

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A local restaurant that’s survived for more than three decades is now without one of its most important and cherished pieces of property.
For six years, the golf cart at Silver Spring House Restaurant has been one with the restaurant’s charming atmosphere and delectable menu, General Manager Derek Taulbee says.
He explains it was a fixture at local parades and charity functions and that day-to-day it was used to transport the elderly to and from their cars.
Taulbee calls it more than just a piece of property.
“It means a lot to the patrons that come here,” he said. "The kids that come here have grown up the last five years riding on the golf cart. It’s got its own little niche for the restaurant.”
Surveillance video from April 20 allegedly shows someone on the restaurant’s property stealing the golf cart.
At first managers say they thought it was a prank, hoping the person might return it after a brief joy ride. But after more than a week missing, they were compelled to report the theft to police.
“It looked like a younger gentleman drove the golf cart off of the curb, and he went around the side of the building, and that’s the last of the camera footage we have," Taulbee said. “So we really don’t know if he had a trailer or if he just drove it."
The restaurant currently offers takeout service and is doing its best to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theft of the golf cart was a blow they did not expect.
“Just please turn it back in,” Taulbee pleaded. “No charges will be filed if you just bring it back and put it in it’s place. We’ll turn a blind eye.”
Taulbee says they’re thankful for everyone who has supported them during this pandemic, adding they are ready to resume full restaurant operations.
And if the golf cart isn’t found? Taulbee says they’ll have to find a way to replace it.
