2 dead after head-on collision in Florence, police say

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Two people are dead after a car crash in Florence, Ky. Wednesday evening, according to the Florence Police Department.
The incident reportedly took place in front of the Waffle House restaurant on KY 18.
Police say around 6:18 p.m. a Lexus SUV driven by Brian Smith, 43, of Union, Ky., was traveling westbound on the road.
For unknown reasons, police say, Smith crossed into eastbound traffic and crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
The Equinox had two occupants, the driver and passenger Mary Ann Smith, 70, of Burlington, Ky.
Florence EMS transported all three people involved to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Brian Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Mary Ann Smith was also pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the Equinox is being treated at UC Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.