Driver with small children in vehicle shot in hail of bullets from passing car, Butler sheriff says

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver in a vehicle with small children was shot in a hail of bullets fired by a rifle in a passing car in Butler County late Tuesday, authorities say.
The children, ages 7 and 2, who were in the backseat, and a 25-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported in the 4800 block of Augspurger Road at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.
They found the 25-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. The man was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital for treatment, they said.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office remains ongoing but has determined the following facts so far:
The victim’s vehicle was traveling west on Augspurger Road when the suspect’s vehicle approached from behind and proceeded to pass.
As it did, multiple shots were fired from a rifle at the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.
This resulted in multiple bullets making entry into the vehicle.
Further details were not immediately released, so it’s not clear what led up to it, if the victim knows the suspect or if this was random.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
