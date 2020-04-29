Everything you want to know about COVID-19 testing in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We want to try to answer your questions about COVID-19 testing, from where the tests are available to who is eligible to be tested.
Ohio is currently performing 1,050 tests per 100,000 residents according to data reviewed by FOX19. The Buckeye State ranks 45th out of 50 states on testing, the Johns Hopkins University reports.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced a big ramp up in testing over the next few weeks that starts on April 29.
Here are the testing locations in Ohio:
- Kroger Health drive-thru testing
- You need to qualify and have an appointment. You can do all that by clicking here.
- Dunham Recreation Center, 4356 Dunham Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45238
- Fort Hamilton Hospital, 630 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013
- Kettering Medical Center, 3535 Southern Blvd., Dayton, Ohio, 45429
- Christ Hospital, Mt. Auburn
- You must be an in-patient and then patients are prioritized
- Christ Hospital, Mason
- Requires a referral from a Christ Hospital physician
- Mercy
- Not everyone who visits flu clinics will be tested for COVID-19. Limited testing supplies mean that certain groups are prioritized for testing, as per CDC guidelines. These groups include:
- Health care workers
- Elderly patients
- Patients with compromised immune systems
- Patients with certain medical conditions
- Pregnant women
- Patients who live in group settings
- The Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health Outpatient Clinic, 4777 E. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45236. 513-686-3358. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Forest Hills Family Medicine, 8094 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45255. 513-232-7100. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- West Sleep Center, 3310 Mercy Health Blvd. (first floor garage), Cincinnati, Ohio, 45211. 513-389-5540. Monday – Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Mercy Fairfield, 2960 Mack Rd., Suite 101, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014. 513-603-8635 ext. 68635. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Flu Clinic at Mercy Health — Bond Hill, 1701 Mercy Health Place, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45237, 513-952-5934. Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- UC Health
- Clifton Campus, 3200 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45229.
- Drive-thru testing for employees, first responders, expectant mothers, and pre- and post-operative patients, also by appointment only
- West Chester Campus
- Drive-thru testing for a limited number of UC Health patients, such as expectant mothers with scheduled C-sections or inductions and pre-and post-operative patients. Testing is provided by appointment only for these patient populations.
- Tri-Health
- Emergency Rooms at Good Sam, Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Arrow Springs, Western Ridge and McCullough-Hyde (in Oxford).
- At these locations, patients are screened for symptoms and then tested if the screening indicates a risk of the virus
- Tri-Health Liberty Township, 8020 Liberty Way, Liberty Township, Ohio, 45069
- Tri-Health Glenway, 6139 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45211
- Tri-Health University Station (near Xavier), 3715 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45207
- Tri-Health Anderson, 7810 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45230
- For the four locations above, you need a referral from a Tri-Health physician. Click here for more.
- Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
- Testing all patients for COVID-19 prior to surgical procedures
- Emergency surgeries will not be delayed for testing
- Positive test results will prompt review to determine safest path forward, based on patient’s health
- Cincinnati Health Clinics
- Start by calling your primary care doctor if you have symptoms.
- If you do not have a doctor, call the closest urgent care or the Cincinnati Health Department Primary Care Health Centers at 357-7320. If you qualify for testing, your doctor will provide further instruction.
- Here are the Cincinnati Health Clinic locations - https://insights.cincinnati-oh.gov/stories/s/tgfw-4wez/
- Cincinnati VA
- Testing is based on many factors, including the severity of symptoms, other existing illnesses or conditions, possible exposure, and other criteria.
- VA health facilities have been testing veterans who meet the testing criteria provided by the CDC. There’s no charge for testing.
- Premiere Health (includes Atrium Medical Center in Middletown & the Dayton area)
- Hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workers are considered priority one and will be the first group to receive this test.
- Non-Hospitalized Patients, UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, Ohio, 45417. Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- This site offers a process to collect specimens only from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed. Those who visit the site with a physician’s order will be checked to see if they have a fever and other symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Those who are asymptomatic might not be tested, even if they have a physician’s order.
Kentucky is currently performing 1,092 tests per 100,000 residents according to data reviewed by FOX19. The Bluegrass State ranks 43rd out of 50 states, Johns Hopkins University reports.
“Team Kentucky is working with partners to expand drive-thru testing throughout the commonwealth,” according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Here are the testing locations in Kentucky:
- St. Elizabeth
- Following CDC guidelines for testing prioritization; inpatients are the top priority
- Healthcare workers and first responders who are symptomatic are the next priority, along with symptomatic individuals who are at higher risk for complications due to COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions or their age.
- Otherwise healthy individuals in low-risk categories are not recommended for testing, as the test will not change their care plan.
- It is not recommended to test asymptomatic individuals.
- If you have questions, please call St. E’s COVID-19 Helpline: 1-800-737-7900.
- Drive-thru testing locations in Northern Kentucky
- Mason County, Buffalo Trace District Health Department, 130 E. Second St., Maysville, Kentucky. 606-564-9447. Must call ahead to register
- Owen County, Owen Co. - Three Rivers, 970 Hwy 127, Owenton, Kentucky. Friday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to everyone
- Pendleton County, Pendleton County High School, 2359 Highway 27S, Falmouth, Kentucky. Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available to any Pendleton County residents but by appointment only and limited to 128 time slots. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Indiana is currently performing 1,295 tests per 100,000 residents according to data reviewed by FOX19. The Hoosier State ranks 33rd out of 50 states, Johns Hopkins University reports.
Here are the testing locations in Indiana:
- OptumServe Health Services will set up 20 COVID-19 testing sites around the state within the next week, with 50 total sites within two weeks
- They aim to test 100,000 people within the first 30 days.
- Gov. Eric Holcomb says the testing is free. If you have insurance, you will have to show it but you won’t be turned away if you don’t
- One of the testing locations will be at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 3000 Waterloo Rd., Connersville, Indiana, 47331.
- Testing is by appointment only. Website to register not launched yet
- Margaret Mary Health - Locations in Batesville, Brookville, Milan and Osgood
- Margaret Mary officials say they are ready to test patients who meet the criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health. With limited testing availability, we will be using the ISDH testing algorithm to determine when testing is necessary. Due to the nationwide shortage of testing swabs, we are only testing critically ill patients at this time. If you are symptomatic and suspect you may have COVID-19 and need assistance determining if you should seek care, please call the MMH COVID-19 Hotline at 812.933.5556.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.