Fans can get refund or credit towards 2021 for postponed Reds games

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Since the coronavirus has put a halt on the start of the MLB season, the Cincinnati Reds are giving fans with tickets to games several options on what they can do with those tickets.
Fans, who bought tickets to games that would have been played in March, April, and May, can do one of two things:
- Fans can apply the value of those purchased tickets to games scheduled for 2021
- Receive a refund
Season ticket holders choosing the 2021 game option will get a 10 percent bonus concession credit as a benefit, the Reds say.
