Great Parks golf courses to reopen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great Parks of Hamilton County will be reopening all six golf courses this Friday, May 1.
Operations at the courses will be modified and restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of players and staff.
- Tee times must be reserved in advance starting Wednesday, April 29 at 8 a.m., online at https://www.greatparks.org/golf or by calling the golf course directly
- Players must have their own clubs
- Only players with tee times are allowed in the clubhouse and on the course
- It is recommended that guests wear a face mask/face covering when entering the clubhouse
- Installation of Plexiglas at clubhouse counters will provide a barrier between the guest and staff
- Riding carts are single passenger only, on a limited basis
- Driving ranges, putting greens and snack bars will remain closed
Courses opening on May 1:
- Little Miami Golf Center, 513-561-5650
- Meadow Links & Golf Academy, 513-825-3701
- Miami Whitewater Forest, 513-367-4627
- Sharon Woods Golf Course, 513-769-4325
- The Mill Course, 513-825-3770
- The Vineyard, 513-474-3007
Closures and cancellations of reservable areas, programming and events has been extended through May 31 to limit the size of public gatherings.
All 21 parks and preserves remain open for passive recreation, including trails, disc golf courses, private boat access and fishing access.
