Hamilton County Election results

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some races had surprises and others may be too close to call in Hamilton County’s unofficial election results.
Charmaine McGuffey beat former her former boss, Sheriff Jim Neil with nearly 70 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary and will face Republican challenger Bruce Hoffbauer in the fall general election, according to unofficial results early Wednesday.
McGuffey won with 50,293 votes over 21,891 for Neil, who was first elected in 2012.
The votes and results of the primary race are not final in Hamilton County.
There are still about 18,000 ballots to be counted, including provisional ones, and this will not be settled for a few weeks, according to election board officials.
In other county races:
- Issue 7 sales tax hike for Metro bus service, road & bridge improvements narrowly passed and could too close to call at this point. It won by 50.24% with 65,943 votes compared to 65,318 against (49.76%). Issue 7 would increase the county sales tax from 7% to 7.8%, making Hamilton County’s sales tax one of the highest in the state, but it also would bring a rollback of 0.3% of the city of Cincinnati’s 2.1% earnings tax.
- Who will succeed the late Todd Portune on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners. Former state lawmaker and Cincinnati mayor Alicia Reece has a lead over former state representative Connie Pillich by 1,851 votes. It may be too close to call at this point. Reece received 56.50% or 32,689 votes compared to 30,838 votes for Pillich. Cincinnati community activist Kelli Prather has 6,700 votes. Pillich has called a noon virtual press conference.
- Former Hamilton County judge Fanon Rucker will face Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters this fall. Rucker won by 68.58% with 46,722 votes compared to 21,406 for challenger Gabe Davis.
- Matthew Paul O’Neil emerged as the GOP candidate to oppose Hamilton County Commissioner President Denise Driehaus in November. He received 54.41% of the vote with 18,997 over challengers Debbie Flammer (10,077) and David McCollough (5,838).
- U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup easily won his primary by 95.63% with 15,726 votes over H. Robert Harris’s 718.
Several school passed:
- Edgewood City Schools
- Bellbrook Sugarcreek Local School District
- Lebanon Schools
- Mason Schools
- West Clermont Local Schools
- Western Brown Local Schools
Here’s the ones that failed:
- Kings Local Schools
- Little Miami Schools
- Loveland City Schools
- Winton Woods City Schools
The results from the primary election were delayed well past midnight in Hamilton County due to a large number of vote-by-mail ballots that came in Tuesday, according to its Board of Elections.
Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but voters could bring ballots to the BOE office in Norwood until 7:30 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting was only available in Ohio Tuesday to people with disabilities who required in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.
