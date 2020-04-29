WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives update on Indiana’s coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Governor Eric Holcomb will give an update on Indiana’s response to the coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. EST.
For the second consecutive day, Indiana is reporting a decline in new coronavirus compared to the previous day.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reports 605 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is lower than the 650 cases from the previous day.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the Hoosier State is now at 17,182.
Here are the cases in southeastern Indiana:
- Fayette County: 28 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 96 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 103 cases, six deaths
- Ohio County: Four cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 92 cases, five deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Seven cases, zero deaths
ISDH also reports a decline in coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday in comparison to Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the health department reports 63 additional coronavirus deaths, which brings the state’s death toll to 964.
