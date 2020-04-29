Kings Island turns 48-years-old

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - On Wednesday, Kings Island turned 48-years-old. The amusement park opened to the public on April 29, 1972.
When it first opened there were just over 60 attractions - now there are more than 100, including the new Orion giga coaster, set to open this year.
Kings Island said it once took 1,300 employees to operate the park, it now requires approximately 5,000 to keep the 364-acre amusement and water park in operation.
Last year, The Beast, the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, celebrated its 40th birthday.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kings Island is making 2020 Season Passes valid through the 2021 Season, according to a park spokesperson.
Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes, as well as 2020 Season Pass Ad-Ons, will be valid once the park opens and will be extended through the 2021 season according to pass type.
The CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company says Season Passes will also be valid on days that will be added to the park’s calendar because of its closure due to COVID-19.
An open date has not been announced.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.