Kroger to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kroger Health will offer its first drive-thru testing site in Hamilton County beginning this week.
Kroger said the site is made possible in cooperation with the City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC).
The testing site will be Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dunham Recreation Center.
People needing a test will use this virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.
For patients found eligible for testing:
- If the assessment determines that you need testing, the next step will be to choose a testing location and appointment time.
- You will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.
- When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in.
- A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.
- The patient will test with a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.
Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.
