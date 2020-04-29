Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Biden wins Ohio's mail-in primary delayed by coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio’s presidential primary. Tuesday’s contest was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus. The primary was originally scheduled for March 17, but Republican Gov. Mike DeWine cited a “health emergency” and recommended that in-person balloting not be held until June 2. Amid legal challenges, officials pushed balloting to this week while converting to a mail-in process since the state remains under a stay-at-home order. The result was never in doubt after Biden’s last rival, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race earlier this month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Masks required for Ohio employees, recommended for customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has clarified his updated mask order to say they're recommended for customers and clients but still required for employees. The governor made the change late Tuesday after first saying facial coverings are recommended strongly for both employees and customers. The change regarding customers was a reversal of a decision Monday that made masks mandatory for everyone interacting in a business. DeWine said he changed his order on customers after getting public input on the requirement. He says it became clear to him that a mandatory mask requirement is offensive to some Ohioans.
AP-US-AMAZON-PRODUCT-LIABILITY
Caffeine bought online killed teen. But is Amazon at fault?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will soon hear arguments for and against a lawsuit brought against retail giant Amazon. At issue is the 2014 death of an Ohio high school senior who ingested powdered caffeine. Records show 18-year-old Logan Stiner got the product from a friend who found it on Amazon. Attorneys for Stiner’s father say the company was not a “neutral platform” in the powder’s sale but promoted it, introduced it to Stiner’s friend as a customer and played an “indispensable role” in its sale. Lawyers for Amazon say the company doesn’t meet the definition of a supplier under Ohio law.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY-CONGRESS
Democratic House incumbent wins primary in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Democratic U.S. House incumbent has knocked away a spirited challenge in central Ohio while two Democrats are competing to take on a potentially vulnerable Republican congressman in the Cincinnati area as Ohio's extended primary voting came to an end. A late surge of votes arriving by mail or cast by people allowed to vote in-person left tallies still coming in early Wednesday. Ohio voting has been mostly by mail since state officials called off in-person voting for March 17.
TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT
University of Toledo president leaving for NC-Charlotte post
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The president of the University of Toledo is leaving to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Sharon Gaber announced her plans to resign Tuesday. Her departure date from Toledo is still being negotiated, but she's scheduled to start her new job on July 1 with a salary of $525,000. Gaber became president at the University of Toledo in July 2015 and received a three-year contract extension in 2018. University officials praised her accomplishments, crediting her for increasing student retention and graduation rates, strengthened research efforts, and adding added training programs aimed at diversity, inclusion, and sexual assault awareness.
POLICE PURSUIT-TEEN KILLED
Teen pleads guilty in death of girl hit during police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter stemming from the crash of a stolen car that struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian during a police pursuit last year. The teen also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and received a four-year sentence. Authorities have said the teen and another 15-year-old boy carjacked a woman in a store parking lot in Cleveland on Dec. 20. An off-duty Cleveland police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the teens onto a highway before a police supervisor took up the pursuit. The stolen vehicle eventually struck Tamia Chappman, who was walking on a sidewalk.
POLICE SHOOTING-COLUMBUS
Man shot, critically wounded during shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and critically wounded when he exchanged gunfire with police in Ohio’s capital city. Officers responded to a Columbus home around 9:45 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple calls that shots had been fired. When they arrived, authorities say the man was in the street in front of a home and had a handgun. When officers confronted the man, authorities say he fired multiple rounds and three officers also fired shots. No officers were shot or injured, but some homes and vehicles were struck by bullets. The wounded man was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
ELECTION 2020-WHAT TO WATCH
What to watch in primary and special elections Tuesday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Support in the Democratic presidential contest has unified behind former Vice President Joe Biden, and Republican President Donald Trump has no serious rivals. But there's still plenty to watch Tuesday as Ohio wraps up its long-delayed primary election and Maryland voters pick a successor to the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. Mail-in voting systems that could be used in November will be scrutinized. If in-person turnout surges due to postal glitches, states may have to regroup. Also, delegates gained by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders could heighten the former presidential contender's influence on Democrats' policy agenda.
FOUR DEAD
Trial for man accused of killing 4 family members delayed
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The hearing for a man who may face the death penalty for allegedly killing his wife and three other family members in an Ohio apartment has been rescheduled. Gurpreet Singh, 37, was indicted last year on four counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019. Court records show Singh was expected to return to court this week, but the hearing has been rescheduled for June 22. Many courts across the state have delayed cases due to the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order. Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.
PARKING LOT SHOOTING
Man escapes after being shot in nursing facility parking lot
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorties say a man was shot in the parking lot of a nursing facility in northeastern Ohio. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of St. Joseph home in Sharonville at about 1 a.m. Monday. Sharonville police say a 21-year-old Cincinnati man apparently was followed to the site and was shot while he was waiting to drop off food for his girlfriend. The suspects followed the man after the shooting, but he was able to get away and drive himself to a hospital. Details on his condition were not disclosed.