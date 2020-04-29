Local 'Wine By Friends’ Facebook group explodes across nation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Facebook group started by a Cincinnati-area woman is spreading joy through wine.
The “Wine By Friends” group was created last week and now has more than 40,000 members. The group encourages women to “wine” each other — that is, put together a wine basket with snacks and beauty products, then drop the basket off on an anonymous person’s porch.
“It’s just bringing everyone together. Lots of fun and joy,” Shellee Jones told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.
Jones says she came up with the idea after seeing a funny meme on the internet.
“I intended on it being local, but it totally exploded, and within seven days now we’re at over 40,000,” said Jones.
Jones says people post their addresses to the private group — you have to be invited by someone to gain access— in hopes of getting “wined." Members have to be 21 years old.
From there, people get picked, usually by area, and inform those “wining” them what kind of wine and snacks they prefer.
The baskets are made and the “wine and dash” begins.
Jones says to make it extra fun, they’ve been wearing masks while delivering, and they ring the doorbell and run away. While it seems like a prank, it actually goes along with social distancing.
“So it’s no contact, porch delivery. You knock on the door, you run. You never see the people,” said Jones.
According to Jones, the group has delivered more than 3,000 baskets to people.
“I’ve had messages of women crying... I’ve had people just give so much thanks because they’ve had such a rough time," Jones said. “It’s just been so dark because of the quarantine.”
Jones says they encourage people to be clean when making the baskets and to use precautions to be safe.
She also wants people to know if they don’t feel comfortable posting their address in the group, they can send it privately to her or one of the group’s admins so they can still get a basket.
