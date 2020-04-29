NKY mom ‘ding-dong ditching’ gift baskets to graduating seniors

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - High-school seniors in Northern Kentucky can expect some surprise deliveries soon thanks to a local mom.
Shauntae Godsey came up with the idea to surprise the seniors with gift baskets. She has since been hard at work planning, organizing and shopping.
The Florence, Ky. mother says she wanted to do something special for high-school seniors in NKY since her own daughter, Destyni Morris, will be graduating from Boone County High School this year.
“I miss school a lot, and I didn’t think I would say that, but I really do," Morris said.
Godsey started by creating a Facebook group, where she has been asking for the names of NKY soon-to-be graduates.
“We’re going to have a really nice number, and I’m already at 300 [seniors],” Godsey said.
She has also been collecting donations and shopping for supplies. It’s all part of her plan to build gift baskets that will then be dropped off at the seniors’ doors in a game of “ding, dong, ditch.”
“Ring, knock, whatever I do, take off running! Then hopefully my photographer friend - her name’s Melinda Barnes - she catches some pretty good priceless action shots," Godsey said.
So far, Godsey says they have raised $2,500.
She adds people have been donating items to the cause as well.
“Cards, balloons, bouquets," Godsey said. "We have gift certificates that restaurants have already donated - Arby’s, Papa John’s, LaRosa’s, McKenzie River, the Airhead Factory, Perfetti, Dollar General, Partytown.”
Although Godsey knows it is a big task, as she could end up delivering to thousands of NKY students, she believes every second will be worth it.
“Let’s just get these kids the acknowledgement they deserve. They’ve worked hard. We’ve worked hard, tears, smiles, let’s just give them something to remember," Godsey said.
Godsey says she will have other parents helping her make the baskets and delivering them. They plan to practice social distancing and will be disinfecting all of the baskets.
Anyone who would like to help with the project or would like to add a senior’s name to the list can contact Godsey through the “Ding Dong Ditching Senior Baskets” Facebook group.
