Owens Corning: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $917 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $8.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.
Owens Corning shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC