Panegyri Greek Festival canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to concerns with the coronavirus, Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church canceled this year’s Panegyri Greek Festival.
It was originally scheduled for June 26 - June 28.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our patrons and volunteers. The first Panegyri took place in 1975, and we celebrated our 45th festival last year," the parish said.
The festival will not be rescheduled.
"Our thanks to all of the patrons, who have supported us over the years, and we look forward to celebrating our 46th festival in June of 2021,” the parish said.
