Pay cut of 20% coming for Cincinnati Children’s employees already out of work, hospital says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Employees of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital who are already out of work along with senior executives will soon see less money on their paychecks, the hospital announced Wednesday.
The employees not working will lose 20 percent of their pay starting on May 10 and going till July 4, according to the press release from Cincinnati Children’s.
While these workers will only be receiving 80 percent of their normal pay, the hospital says they will stay employed with their benefits.
Employees did receive financial assistance during the early stages of this pandemic like eight weeks of full pay and modifications of the sick leave benefits, the hospital says.
Regular employees will not be the only ones feeling a financial impact from the coronavirus.
According to the hospital, senior executives will be taking a temporary pay cut.
The hospital did not say how much of a pay cut senior executives will get.
In addition to all of these reductions, Cincinnati Children’s says no merit raises will be implemented for any employee in the next Fiscal Year.
“Our commitment to support our employees is true to who we are and core to everything we do,” said Cincinnati Children’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Fisher. “We are taking actions to ensure we have the workforce needed and financial strength to invest in and deliver on our clinical, research, education, and community missions, now and in the future.”
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of non-emergent surgeries and outpatient visits had to be postponed to help reserve resources for the response to COVID-19, the hospital states.
Moving forward, the hospital says it will be done in phases over the coming months.
