People using quarantine to binge shop for expensive, unusual items

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Online shopping is up during the pandemic, and not just for the essentials. Many are seeing now as a good time to buy expensive and unusual items on the web.
It’s a common way to cope with anxiety, and there’s been plenty of that during the last month.
According to WalletHub, 58 million Americans are spending more money while social distancing. The first week of April saw a 13 percent increase alone.
Most ‘non-essential’ money is being spent on entertainment and alcohol. But many people are buying unusual items, probably out of boredom.
One woman admits she purchased a loom, a vintage sewing pattern for men’s overalls, a German board game, reeds for her saxophone and a skateboard.
She had grande plans to do things she always wanted to do with her spare time, but because she’s working and has children in the home, she doesn’t have any spare time.
She’s far from alone. Some 43 percent of Americans admit they have participated in ‘comfort buying’ during the pandemic. These things will have to be paid for when the credit card bill arrives.
Some people are looking at expenses that don’t have right now: eating out, the gym membership and using that money to buy online, expensive items they’ve always wanted.
Ironically with all of the online shopping, nearly 60 percent of people are concerned about the boxes things are shipped in being infected, and another 60 percent are worried about food that is delivered.
Just make sure you can actually afford the purchases you make and that you have three to six months of income put aside in an emergency fund in case your situation changes.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.