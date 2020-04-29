Rain and even some thunder chances Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we enter the second half of the week keep the umbrella handy as rain and even some thunder at times will be possible.
Look for scattered rain Wednesday morning with heavier downpours by late morning into the afternoon. A daytime high or 66 degrees.
Shower chances continue on Thursday with cooler air in the mid 50s and then showers will taper during the first part of Friday. As of now Saturday looks great in the mid 70s and sunny with rain returning on Sunday.
