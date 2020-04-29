Scattered Showers Overnight and Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Off and on shower activity will continue overnight. Because it will be damp and breezy it will feel will be cool to chilly.
Thursday will be showery and breezy but the shower activity will be lighter and more off than on. Of course with the chance of showers comes cloud cover and the lack of sunshine, so tomorrow will be cool.
A few showers will linger in the FOX19 NOW viewing area into Friday evening but those will be mostly east of the city.
Friday evening looks cool and dry with light winds while Saturday and Sunday both look warm with showers returning Sunday evening.
