Teen missing after texting guardian he was heading home, police say

By Jared Goffinet | April 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 12:06 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 17-year-old boy is missing after Cincinnati Police say the teen texted his guardian he was on his way home, but never returned.

Christopher Price, 17, is black, around 5-foot-10, weighing about 150 pounds, disappeared around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area MC Micken Avenue and Over The Rhine, police say.

Right around the time of his last known whereabouts, police say Price texted his guardian that he was on his way, but he never returned.

Anyone with information should call 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

