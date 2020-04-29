UPS and Michaels partner to provide contactless drop off and delivery of packages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 800 Michaels Craft Stores stores nationwide announced curbside service at UPS Access Point® locations.
UPS and Michaels is offering consumers a safe and secure option to pick up packages and drop off returns outside of select Michaels stores across the United States
Michaels called it a temporary solution to meet the need for socially-distant interactions, while ensuring small business owners, makers and creatives continue to have to access to necessary materials
Thr partnership provides customers with an alternative and easy solution to ship and receive items when best suited for their schedule.
Through UPS Access Point locations, customers are now able to have UPS packages ship directly to a Michaels store using the UPS My Choice App, as well as have the option to drop off pre-labeled shipments, all while picking up their favorite arts and crafts supplies.
Without ever entering the store, the new service provides consumers a safe, convenient option to ship UPS® packages directly to a Michaels store, as well as drop off pre-labeled shipments and make returns to any e-commerce retailer that accepts UPS returns shipments.
How it works:
Upon arrival at the location, a Michaels Team Member will safely and securely interact with the customer to facilitate a contactless process – start to finish. Customers simply need to call the store upon arrival, provide the Michaels Team Member with their name, along with a description of their car and the items, and have their ID (license or state-issued) ready when they pull up and pop the trunk.
“With a growing number of Americans turning to arts and crafts during this time, we are thrilled to be able to offer our customers the convenience of picking up an online order from our website, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off those DIY projects, all while still being able to get their shopping safely done,” said Matthew Rubin, Michaels Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth.
The two companies began a pilot program in Austin late last year and added Atlanta and Dallas as test markets in 2019.
There are more than 1,200 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada.
