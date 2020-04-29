VIDEO: Driver nearly collides with semi, goes wrong-way on I-71 during police chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Newly released dash-cam video shows an eventful police chase where the suspect enters Interstate-71 going the wrong direction.
The video was released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
The chase began last Tuesday, April 21 around 5:30 p.m. after Deputy Jason Roberts observed a green Hyundai Accent drive through the intersection of Stubbs Mill Road and Shawhan Road without stopping.
According to the incident report, Roberts says the car had two occupants, including a male driver, later identified as Nathan King, 34, and a female passenger.
In the incident report, Roberts wrote: “I suspected the driver to be impaired due to failing to stop at such a dangerous intersection.”
Later, at the time of his arrest, King reportedly admitted to being high on Percocet. He also reportedly told police he’d fled because he and his passenger had just picked up a large amount of heroin.
Roberts pursued King at a high speed as he wove through country roads, once hitting a stop sign, then ignoring a stop light and several more stop signs, then passing several cars despite a double-yellow line.
Roberts says King only increased his speed as the deputy turned his cruiser’s lights on.
King just avoided hitting a semi-truck as he entered the S.R. 123 exit ramp off I-71, Roberts says.
King then began driving southbound on I-71 North and continued until mile post 31, where he reportedly did a U-turn into oncoming traffic.
Deputy Dakota Tuck took over of the pursuit as King left the interstate going south on S.R. 123, then east on S.R. 350, “almost causing several accidents” int he process, according to Tuck.
Speeds ranged from 80-100 mph, Tuck says, and King wasn’t able to control the car through turns, almost hitting a guard rail on the opposite side of the rod near Camp Kern.
King tried to “brake check” Tuck in Clarksville.
As other jurisdictions and OSHP joined in the pursuit, Tuck reports King “continued (…) all over the road, almost causing several more accidents.”
Deputies eventually found King’s car abandoned in Washington Township.
King has been charged for failure to comply, speeding, driving left of center and obeying traffic control devices.
