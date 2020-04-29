Virtual Kentucky Derby this weekend to raise money for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The annual Kentucky Derby was postponed until Sept. 5 this year due to the coronavirus, but fundraising will still go on this weekend for those impacted by the pandemic.
Churchill Downs racetrack is celebrating by hosting a day-long at-home Kentucky Derby party to raise $2 million for COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.
Fans who are “Staying Healthy at Home” can watch a special broadcast on TV this Saturday, May 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.
It will feature the 2015 Kentucky Derby that began the legendary American Pharoah’s historic Triple Crown run.
Churchill Downs’ first ever virtual horse race also will debut: The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown.
It will be a computer-simulated version of a race under the historic Twin Spires of Churchill Downs.
The virtual race, created by Inspired Entertainment, will feature the 13 past Triple Crown winners and use data algorithms including historical handicapping information about each horse, which helps to determine the probability of their potential finishing positions.
Starting Thursday, April 30, fans can visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and make a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.
All who select the winning horse also could be selected to win the ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience.
Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million of donations with funds going to the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief.
A small percentage will be earmarked for the R.E.I.N. Fund (Relief for Equine Industry Needs).
The program is managed by Churchill Downs Foundation and is designed to benefit workers of the backside whose livelihood has been impacted by COVID-19. It also helps to ensure essential care for horses throughout the pandemic.
A full day of online festivities is planned Saturday, designed to encourage the perfect interactive Kentucky Derby party at home.
Churchill Downs will join the Kentucky Derby Museum and other partners to offer virtual tours, Derby cocktail and fascinator-making instructions, ideas for party decorations, kids’ crafts, Derby-inspired recipes, an at-home Derby fashion contest and much more.
Join the virtual party by posting your home Derby Party experience using #KyDerbyAtHome on Saturday.
You also can follow @KentuckyDerby on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and engage with others partying at home.
Visit www.KentuckyDerbyParty.com regularly for an updated schedule of activities, recipes, ingredient lists, style tips and decorating ideas.
