WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 17,303 cases and 937 deaths due to COVID-19.
DeWine said the state has shipped 41. million pieces of PPE to local EMA’s across Ohio.
The shipment includes 500,000 N95 masks, 850,000 face shields, 750,000 surgical-type masks and 2 million non-medical gloves.
“While not the first shipment, this is the largest one-time distribution of PPE, we think, from the state of Ohio to the local EMAs in our history. PPE will be distributed locally by county EMAs to nursing homes, jails, congregate living facilities, hospitals, first responders,” DeWine said.
On Tuesday, DeWine said he learned a mandatory mask requirement for retail customers is “offensive” to some Ohioans.
“The reason we initially did mandate masks is because I’ve heard from business employees who are scared,” he said. “We will not mandate that retail customers wear a mask. But we strongly recommend that you do.”
DeWine said business owners can still require customers to wear masks.
“Though it is not a mandate, wearing a face covering in retail locations is clearly in the best interest of all Ohioans. This gives added protection to others. When you wear a mask, you are protecting those around you from possibly getting sick," he said.
Face coverings will still be required for employees unless it is not advisable by a healthcare professional, goes against industry best practices, or is not permitted by federal or state laws and regulations.
A phased-in reopening of Ohio will begin in May, DeWine announced on Monday.
Starting on May 1, Gov. DeWine says healthcare services can begin to reopen:
- All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed
- Dental procedures can resume
- Veterinarians
On May 4, construction, manufacturing, and distribution can begin but need to follow strict guidelines
Also on May 4, general office environments can reopen:
- Governor asks businesses to continue having employees work from home if possible.
Consumer and retail services can reopen on May 12.
- Every retail service will also have to follow strict guidelines put in place.
Businesses that are able to reopen under the governor’s order must follow these five protocols:
- Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times.
- No mask, no work, no service, no exception.
- Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”
- Maintain good hygiene at all times - hand washing and social distancing.
- Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout workday and at the close of business or between shifts.
- Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.
- Establish maximum capacity at 50 percent of fire code.
- Use appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.
“The more we follow the protocols (washing hands, social distancing, etc.) the more we slow the spread. The more we maintain a healthy environment the sooner we get to the next phase. We appreciate all the good work and input we’ve received,” Husted said.
Daily testing numbers are also expected to increase week-by-week in May, DeWine pointed out on Monday.
ODH estimates 14,725 daily tests starting on May 6.
Three weeks later, ODH estimates daily testing amounts to be at 22,275 tests.
