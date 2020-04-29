WATCH LIVE: Kroger reviews new drive-thru testing location; mayor updates Cincinnati’s COVID-19 response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley will be joined by Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman to highlight local organizations helping Cincinnati battle COVID-19.
A Kroger representative will review the new drive-thru testing station scheduled to open at the Dunham Recreation Center.
Representatives from 84.51 and Cincinnati Children’s will discuss a new technology helping to map local hunger.
Health Commissioner Melba Moore will provide the latest update on COVID-19 cases in the city.
