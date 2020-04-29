WATCH LIVE: Kroger reviews new drive-thru testing location; mayor updates Cincinnati’s COVID-19 response

WATCH LIVE: Kroger new drive-thru testing to be addressed at mayor's press conference
April 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 3:31 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley will be joined by Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman to highlight local organizations helping Cincinnati battle COVID-19.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

A Kroger representative will review the new drive-thru testing station scheduled to open at the Dunham Recreation Center.

Representatives from 84.51 and Cincinnati Children’s will discuss a new technology helping to map local hunger.

Health Commissioner Melba Moore will provide the latest update on COVID-19 cases in the city.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.