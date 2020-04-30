Strange man trying to lure Tri-State women into his car, victims say

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are looking into several claims of a man trying to lure women into his car.
The incidents have reportedly taken place around Mt. Washington and Anderson Township.
District 2 offers say the stories are all similar and involve the man first offering to help women with their tires, then trying to get them into his car.
Madison Ward says she is still recovering from a strange encounter on Sunday, one that fits the bill of what officers have described.
“Scared, honestly scared,” Ward said. "And the fact that it was in broad daylight, it blows my mind."
Ward says he’s been out of work due to the pandemic, so she’s been driving DoorDash. She says she went to get an order at a Chick-fil-A on Beechmont Avenue when she encountered a man she didn’t know.
“I just got recently a flat tire, so I have a dummy tire, and that’s what we tried to start the conversation with,” Ward said. “He goes, ‘Follow me, follow me. I’ll take you and I’ll pay for it and I’ll put a new one on for you.’
“I was already weirded out that he came out of nowhere.”
Despite Ward’s best efforts to leave, she says the man kept trying to persuade her to go with him, and that he even offered to give her work if she went with him.
“And then he started coming to my driver’s side and peeping into my car to see what I had,” she recalled. “I was just trying to get out of there because I didn’t feel safe.”
Ward was able to drive away, but the ordeal wasn’t over, she says.
“Next thing I know, he’s behind me, directly behind me. I look to my right, he gets into the lane directly behind me.”
Ward didn’t tell authorities about the encounter until she heard about a woman having a similar one.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking into what happened.
Meanwhile, CPD says a woman told them a man tried to lure her into his car at the Mt. Washington Kroger.
“I felt very creeped out,” Ward said. "It really shook me up last night after I read that. I couldn’t sleep last night. I’m still scared because he’s still out there.”
The man is not considered a wanted suspect, but officers say if you have a run-in with him to take a picture of him or his car from a safe distance, then call the police.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD District 2 at (513) 979-4400.
