Andy Dalton to be remembered for contributions on and off the field

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “We’re trying to bless others with the blessings that we’ve gotten.”
Andy Dalton: former Bengals QB, husband, father of three, family man, a contributor to the Queen City and those in need.
Dalton posted a video on his Twitter account that showed him in the backyard with two of his three children practicing football drills.
In his most recent post, he put up a picture of “his crew.”
Dalton was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played his entire nine-year career with the Bengals.
Upon his arrival, Dalton and his wife Jordan started the successful Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation.
The foundation, which has five programs, was able to touch the lives of 1,149,723 people in 2019.
- ANDY & JJ’S HUB: The Hub provides patients and their families access to entertainment and educational resources, including iPads, computers, mobile television and theater systems and gaming consoles to help pass the time during hospital stays.
- DATE NIGHT: Parents are invited to drop off their children for a safe and secure evening hosted by Andy and JJ that includes music, face painting, Wii gaming, photo booths, an ice cream sundae bar and more. The parents then get to enjoy a quiet, all-expenses-paid private dinner date.
- KING FOR A DAY: This program provides families of seriously ill and physically challenged children with an all-expense-paid dream day at Kings Island Theme Park.
- PASS IT ON FUND: This program aims to provide medical equipment to families with seriously ill or physically challenged children who are in financial need.
- THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS: December, Andy, JJ and a few of Santa’s elves pass out gifts to spread holiday cheer to children and their families at Cincinnati area children’s hospitals.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dalton and JJ stepped-up in a major way when they donated $150,000 to the UC Health Crisis Response Fund.
“For the last nine years, Cincinnati has been our home, and we’ve seen what UC Health means to our friends and neighbors and our region," Andy said. "We’re honored to support our health care heroes in this fight.”
The Dalton’s family donation will go towards purchasing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and lab supplies that will help to expand testing during the coronavirus pandemic.
In January 2018, Bills fans donated more than $400,000 to the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation after the Bengals helped send the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
In return, JJ and Andy presented a $25,000 donation to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Department and their Angel Fund.
The foundation says the Angel Fund provides grants to families that help with financial burdens during cancer treatments.
To date, Andy and JJ have impacted the lives of 3.8 million individuals.
For more information on the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation, visit their website.
