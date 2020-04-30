Cooler, passing showers on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday will be showery and breezy but the shower activity will be lighter and more off than on. Of course with the chance of showers comes cloud cover and the lack of sunshine, so expect much cooler air in the mid 50′s.
A few showers will linger in the FOX19 NOW viewing area east of Cincinnati on Friday, otherwise the trend is dryer into the weekend.
Friday evening looks cool and dry with light winds while Saturday and Sunday both look warm, temperatures into the mid 70′s. While we will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday, we can expect the chance of thunderstorms on Sunday evening.
