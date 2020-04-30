COVID-19 cases concentrating in Tri-State extended-care facilities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are pooling in Greater Cincinnati’s senior-living and extended-care facilities.
In Hamilton County, 238 of the 372 newly reported cases from April 22-29 comprise residents or staff at an extended-care facility, according to data compiled from the Ohio Department of Health and Hamilton County Public Health.
The county has 1,218 total confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, 11 extended-care facility residents with the virus have died in the county since April 15, when the state began tracking mortality data in the facilities.
That compares to 71 total reported COVID-19 deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic.
It should be noted data on deaths typically lags case data by as much as two weeks.
The situation becomes even more stark when considering individual facilities, some of which have been hit harder than others.
Ohio’s full state-level data can be found here.
It shows Colerain’s Burlington House Rehab and Alzheimer’s Care Center has reported 59 cases among residents and 6 cases among staff members. The center has 106 beds, according to medicare data.
Mercy Franciscan at West Park in Western Hills, with 125 beds, reports 47 cases among residents and 17 among staff.
In North College Hill, Clovernook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with 119 beds, reports 26 cases among residents and five among staff.
The Ohio Department of Health is careful to note: “Residents and family members should understand that the presence of COVID-19 at a facility is no way an indicator of a facility that isn’t following proper procedures.”
The situation is much the same on the Kentucky side of the river, where cases and deaths are also pooling in these facilities.
Rosedale Green in Covington, with 176 beds, reports 54 cases and 12 deaths among residents and 22 cases among staff.
Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, with 143 beds, reports 15 cases and 17 deaths among residents and seven cases among staff.
The state of Indiana is not giving out information about cases or deaths in its extended-care facilities, but as of Wednesday, the facilities are required to give that information to residents and their families.
