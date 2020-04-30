2 dead in head-on crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Two people died after a head-on crash in northern Kentucky Wednesday night, according to Florence police.
Rescue crews responded to KY 18 near the intersection of Ewing Boulevard in front of the Waffle House restaurant at 6:18 p.m.
The driver of a LEXUS SUV who was traveling westbound crossed over for unknown reasons into oncoming, eastbound traffic and hit a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, police said.
The drivers in both vehicles and a passenger in the Chevrolet were all taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
Two of them died at the hospital, according to police: The driver of the Lexus SUV, Brian J. Smith, 43, of Union, Kentucky, and the passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as Mary Ann Smith, 70, of Burlington.
The driver of the Equinox remains at the hospital undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the crash scene and is still investigating.
Further details were not released.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.