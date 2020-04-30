Frontier Airlines to require passengers to wear face coverings as part of COVID-19 prevention policy

By Chris Anderson | April 30, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 2:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines will begin implementing a new policy that will require passengers to wear adequate covering over their mouth and nose.

The policy, which will go into effect on May 8, will apply to the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas, and onboard the aircraft.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”
Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines introduced several additional requirements earlier in April, including certification from passengers that:

  • Neither they nor anyone in their household has shown symptoms of COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days
  • They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
  • They will wash their hands before boarding the flight

Disinfectant solutions and foggers are used regularly in the passenger cabins, the airline added. Frontier is also blocking every other row off on planes to abide by social distancing guidelines.

All Frontier flight crews have been required to wear masks since mid-April.

