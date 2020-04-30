Hamilton County youth detention center worker tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A worker at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center has tested positive for coronavirus, but no juveniles have or even shown symptoms, county juvenile officials announced Thursday.
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Administrative Judge John Williams said he has implemented close medical monitoring for youth center residents at the Mt. Auburn facility.
“Our court has prepared for this situation since the onset of this pandemic,” Williams said in a prepared statement. “We take the welfare of our court-involved kids and workforce seriously. Our top priority is keeping them safe and healthy.”
“With advice and guidance from our partners at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Hamilton County Public Health, our staff responded quickly to conduct a comprehensive analysis and response.”
Hamilton County Public Health categorized all youth center residents as being low-risk for COVID-19 infection, based on the employee’s level of contact with them, he said.
In consulting with our partners and in an abundance of caution, he said, residents will receive close medical monitoring through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital staff for a period of 14 days. Families of youth have also been notified of the situation.
The Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center, rebuilt in 1995, is located at 2020 Auburn Avenue, according to the county’s juvenile court website.
The 164,500 square foot, multi-story facility has eight units, sixteen pods and 160 secure beds. There also are two courtrooms, the court’s psychological/psychiatric clinic, intake complaint processing center, and a counseling center referred to as an intervention unit.
Judge Williams is scheduled to provide more details at an 11 a.m. news conference at Hamilton County Juvenile Court in downtown Cincinnati.
He will be joined by Dr. Emmanuel Chandler from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Hamilton County Interim Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman.
